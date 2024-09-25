Patriots Sign Intriguing Rookie WR
Throughout the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the New England Patriots have had issues in a couple of different areas. One of them is on the offensive line, while the other is at wide receiver.
Both position groups have left something to be desired. With the right moves, the Patriots could get them fixed.
At the wide receiver position, New England made a move on Tuesday. They signed young wide receiver John Jiles, who was previously with the New York Giants, to their practice squad.
Previously, Jiles was released by the Giants on August 25th. Now, he's getting another chance.
During his senior season at West Florida in 2023, Jiles put up impressive numbers. He caught 66 passes for 1,255 yards and 16 touchdowns. Those numbers show big play potential.
Granted, there is absolutely zero reason to believe that he will come in and be a top playmaker right off the bat. However, he's worth a shot and he's shown in the past that he can be a very good wideout.
Kendrick Bourne will also make a return to the field at some point soon. He has made a lot of progress in his return to the field from injury. That will be a big addition for the Patriots' offense as well.
Hopefully, Jiles can come in and latch on with New England. He's a name to keep a close eye on and clearly the Patriots see something in him that made them sign him. It will be interesting to see if he can work his way onto the field at some point in the near future.
Jacoby Brissett needs more targets. That much has been made clear through the first three games of the year. Perhaps Jiles could end up being one of those targets for him for the remainder of the year.
