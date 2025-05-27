Patriots Legend Dies at 83
The New England Patriots are mourning the loss of an original franchise standout dating back to their days in the American Football League.
Len St. Jean, an ten-year veteran offensive lineman, has died at 83 years old, according to a Tuesday morning team press release. St. Jean, who played his entire career — from 1964-1973 — wiht the Patriots, earned an AFL All-Star selection in 1966. He was also named to the Boston Patriots All-1960s team.
“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former guard Len St. Jean,” the Patriots revealed via social media. “We send our condolences to his family and all who knew him.”
St. Jean originally joined the AFL as a ninth-round pick — 68 overall — in the 1964 out of Northern Michigan. The Newberry, MI native appeared in 140 games with the Patriots, ultimately playing in both the AFL and NFL. In addition to starring at right guard, he also played along the defensive line, compiling five sacks in his first two seasons.
While his strength and agility served him well on the gridiron, St. Jean stood above his peers due largely in part to his relentless work ethic. In fact, he often credited being raised on a farm by his father Emil with instilling a sense of perseverance in him. After taking over the starting right guard position in 1966, St. Jean participated in every practice, every preseason game and every regular-season game over the next eight years.
"I had good quickness and good speed and good upper body strength, but the work ethic was probably my biggest asset," said St. Jean via a 2006 interview with PatriotsDotCom. "I was kind of a weirdo. Believe it or not, I loved practice. I loved training camp. I never missed a game in high school, college or the pros. It's very unusual for that to happen.
"It's an accomplishment, but it's being very fortunate, too. It's a combination of both, I guess. I always stayed in pretty good shape so I think that might have had something to do with it. But I knew guys that were a lot bigger, a lot stronger than I was and they'd end up missing two or three games here or there. I guess I was blessed."
St. Jean retired from the Patriots in 1973. He remained an active member of the team’s alumni club for the next three decades, making appearances at Gillette Stadium on game days and special occasions.
