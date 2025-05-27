Patriots Receive Massive Take from NFL Scout
The New England Patriots have enjoyed a very strong offseason, but of course it won't mean much unless they see the fruits of their labor during the 2025 NFL campaign.
The Patriots have posted back-to-back four-win seasons and have missed the playoffs four of the last five years, so they haven't exactly experienced a whole lot of success recently. However, one NFL scout feels that could change thanks to the additions they've made, noting that they could push the Buffalo Bills for AFC East supremacy.
"This is the best offseason they've had in a while. I feel like they're the Bills' biggest threat," the scout said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss.
New England entered free agency with the most cap room in football, and they certainly utilized it right off the bat, striking deals with big defensive names like Milton Williams, Harold Landry and Carlton Davis. They also made some shrewd moves along their offensive line and added wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins.
On top of that, the Pats put together a very impressive NFL Draft and have been widely lauded for the class they accrued last month.
The fact that the Patriots have an easy schedule coupled with the AFC East not being all that strong beyond the Bills means that New England may have a chance to make some noise next season.
That being said, it's important to remember that the Pats still have some serious question marks, such as whether their receiving corps is legitimate (Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL) and if their offensive line is up to snuff after a brutal year in 2024.
Not only that, but we have to keep in mind that Drake Maye is still largely unproven under center.
Regardless, there is certainly a lot more optimism in Foxborough heading into 2025.
