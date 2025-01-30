Patriots Linked to Lions Free Agent Defender
The New England Patriots have already made a lot of changes this offseason. Firing Jerod Mayo and replacing him with Mike Vrabel was a massive upgrade in and of itself.
After the hiring of Vrabel, the Patriots went on to bring in Josh McDaniels as their offensive coordinator and Terrell Williams as their defensive coordinator.
Williams, who was the defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions, could look to bring some of his players to New England.
Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit has suggested that the Patriots could target Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike in NFL free agency this offseason.
Onwuzurike would be a very intriguing target for New England. The defense badly needs help on the defensive line and he could be a big addition for the Patriots.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, Onwuzurike played in 16 games. He compiled 28 total tackles to go along with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
At 26 years old, New England could bring him in and have him be a key part of its defense for years to come. Onwuzurike has not put up gaudy numbers, but he has been the definition of consistent.
After a brual 2024 season for the Patriots, there is hope once again. The new-look coaching staff brings a fresh approach and a lot more of a track record. New England now simply needs to add more talent to the roster.
More than likely, Onwuzurike would not break the bank for the Patriots. They are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL, but they could end up getting a huge steal by signing the Detroit defender.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for New England. The front office is expected to be aggressive in searching for more talent to add on both sides of the football.
Hopefully, the Patriots are able to accomplish their goals and end up being a sleeper playoff contender in 2025.
