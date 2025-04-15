Patriots Linked to Future Hall of Fame Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots entered the offseason knowing they needed to repair their pass rush, and they have certainly attempted to do that by signing Harold Landry and Milton Williams in free agency.
However, the Patriots still have work to do there, as they amassed a grand total of just 28 sacks in 2024. That ranked last in the NFL.
While New England is expected to further address the problem area in the NFL Draft, there are still some intriguing veteran free agents the Pats could potentially consider, and Mark Stolte of Pro Football Network has linked them to one in particular: Von Miller.
"The New England Patriots are in desperate need of pass rushers," Stolte wrote. "They ranked 31st in the league last season in pressure rate and last in sack rate. While Von Miller isn’t what he used to be, a vet minimum deal for a guy who still has enough juice to be a rotational pass rusher is a good thing for New England. On top of him being extremely cheap, the Patriots have the most cap space in the NFL and a quarterback on a rookie deal. Now is the time for them to start bolstering their roster with guys who want to win."
The Buffalo Bills released Miller last month after a massively disappointing three-year run with the squad. During his stint with the Bills, the 36-year-old accumulated just 14 sacks, which was largely a result of the torn ACL he suffered during the back half of 2022.
During his prime with the Denver Broncos, however, Miller was one of the most ferocious defenders in football, making eight Pro Bowl appearances while also earning three First-Team All-Pro selections.
There is very little doubt that Miller will be in the Hall of Fame one day, and perhaps he could add the Patriots to his list of NFL stops.
