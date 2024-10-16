Patriots Coach Makes Bold Challenge for Rookie WR
When the New England Patriots landed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they felt they were getting an immediate impact wide receiver.
Through the first six games of his NFL career, the 22-year-old wideout has caught just 10 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Granted, he's a rookie. No one should expect him to be a go-to target fight off the bat. However, the Patriots want to see more out of him throughout the rest of the 2024 season.
With that in mind, head coach Jerod Mayo has spoken up and issued a bold challenge to his young receiver. He did not hold back from revealing what the rookie needs to improve moving forward.
“I think he just needs to get over this mental hump. You’ve got to eliminate the dropped passes. You’ve got to be better at blocking, which he did a great job in college at that and at times throughout the season," Mayo said.
He continued on, adding a couple more things that Polk needs to do and following up by instilling confidence in the young wideout.
“He just has to continue to grow, and he has to work harder. He has to pay more attention to the details, and we fully expect him to grow into a receiver that's dependable on run and pass downs," Mayo stated.
Looking ahead at the future, Polk's development is going to be a major key for the franchise. Drake Maye has now taken over as the starting quarterback and seeing him develop into having a lethal connection with Polk is exactly what the Patriots are hoping to see.
There is still belief that New England will look to add a No. 1 wide receiver during the 2025 NFL offseason. Whether they add that receiver in free agency, via a trade, or through the 2025 NFL Draft, it does seem likely that they will address the position.
That being said, Polk still has the elite talent and playmaking ability that made him such a high draft pick. Hopefully, the Patriots will start seeing some of that from him throughout the rest of the year.
Mayo is clearly hoping to motivate Polk to take a leap forward. It will be interesting to monitor how the rookie responds.
