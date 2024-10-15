Patriots Legend Tom Brady Becomes NFL Team Owner
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has officially become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
Brady was approved for his five percent stake in the Raiders by a majority 32-0 vote by NFL owners. Breer notes that the Patriots were actually the first motion to support a vote for their former quarterback.
Given that Brady hails from San Mateo, Ca., his interest in taking part ownership in the Raiders—who used to play in Oakland—is not at all surprising.
Brady grew up a San Francisco 49ers fan, but it's clear that the Raiders hold a place in his heart due to his Bay Area roots.
The 47-year-old has certainly been busy since retiring from the NFL following the 2022 campaign, as he also began his job as a Fox broadcaster this season.
Brady's decision to jump into ownership also essentially eliminates any chance of the future Hall-of-Famer returning to football as a player.
Up until now, there had been speculation that Brady could potentially get back on the gridiron, and rumors ensued as recently as several weeks ago when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion.
Brady has teased a possible NFL return ever since retiring, but it doesn't appear that the seven-time Super Bowl champion ever had any intention of lacing up his cleats again.
Now, we'll see if Brady can help repair a franchise that has been languishing for the last two decades. The Raiders have made just a pair of postseason appearances since 2003 and have not won a playoff game throughout that span.
Brady spent 23 seasons as an NFL quarterback, with 20 of those campaigns coming with the Patriots. He then spent the final three years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!