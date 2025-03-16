Patriots WR Familiar with Josh McDaniels' Offense
The New England Patriots haven't made any superstar acquisitions at the wide receiver position this offseason, though the team did bring in a new face for the room in free agency with their addition of veteran Mack Hollins, the 31-year-old pass catcher fresh off a season with the division rival Buffalo Bills.
Hollins enters a new situation in the New England offense as his sixth team since joining the league, but he'll likely have some refreshing familiarity in the team's system thanks to his existing history with Patriots offensive coordinator and former Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels.
Hollins had his best career season in the NFL while alongside McDaniels in Vegas, and he knows what's required to succeed in his offensive system.
The veteran wide receiver spoke at his opening presser upon signing to the team on some expectations he'll have entering McDaniels' scheme.
"The expectation [in McDaniels offense] is that you’re capable of doing whatever is asked of you," Hollins said. “Whether that is playing inside, outside, if he wants me to block, if he wants me to run, if he wants me to catch if he wants me to pass, whatever it is, that’s the expectation of every guy. And I think I do well in that because I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win."
"Whether that’s playing quarterback, O-line, D-line, or sitting on the bench and cheering my teammates on,” he went on, “whatever it takes, I just want to do that.”
Hollins is coming off a campaign with Buffalo where he collected 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns, and will now factor in as another weapon for Drake Maye.
It remains to be seen in what capacity the former Super Bowl winner will be on the field, or if he emerges as a major target for the year to come, but at the very least, he understands the task at hand in an offense he knows his way around.
Hollins should stand out as a nice addition to the mix for a Patriots offense desperately searching for a spark.
