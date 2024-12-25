Patriots Analyst Makes Drake Maye Guarantee
The New England Patriots have received a lot more than they expected from rookie quarterback Drake Maye in his first NFL season.
Not only has Maye taken over as the starting quarterback, he has already been showing off superstar potential. At this point in time, he is one of the best up-and-coming signal callers in the NFL.
All season long, Maye has played at a level beyond his years. He has shown no signs of slowing down.
In 11 total games played, Maye has completed 67.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,159 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has also shown off his dual-threat ability with 389 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
At just 22 years old, the sky is truly the limit for Maye moving forward. With that being said, one analyst spoke out with a very bold guarantee about his future.
Bill Simmons, a sports analyst and well-known Patriots fan, has guaranteed that Maye is a "sure thing."
“I’ll go further, my favorite Boston rookie of the 21st century. I’m all in, I’ll be happy to be haunted by this clip forever. Drake Maye is a sure thing. All the Pats fans are nodding now, we've been watching. He’s f—-ing incredible, our team sucks,” Simmons said.
That is a lot of pressure to put on a young quarterback, but Maye has shown the ability to handle pressure. Despite all of the offensive issues that New England has had, he has continued playing well and making his teammates better around him.
Obviously, the Patriots will have a lot of work to do around Maye. In the upcoming offseason, they need to improve the offensive line and they need to find a legitimate No. 1 threat for the young quarterback to work with.
Should they be able to accomplish those two things, Maye should be in line for a big jump in year two.
New England has every reason to be excited about the future. Maye sure does look like the real deal. If he develops to his full potential, he could very well end up becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL over the next two or three years.
