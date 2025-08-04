Patriots CB Suffers Injury During Practice
FOXBORO, MA. —- After a weekend off with the hopes to re-set the team’s recent injury bug, a New England Patriots cornerback suffered a potentially serious injury during Monday’s practice.
Marcellas Dial — last season’s sixth-round selection went to the ground during New England’s 11-on-11 drills, quickly grabbing at his left knee.
He was on the ground for around two minutes, surrounded by members of the training staff and head coach Mike Vrabel, before being carted off the field into the training shed. The former South Carolina Gamecock couldn’t put any pressure on his leg and appeared to be in severe pain.
The Patriots paused practice for a brief period of time while Dial was being attended to, before resuming the session.
Dial was competing with fellow young defensive backs Kobee Minor, Jordan Polk, Brandon Crossley, Dell Pettus and Craig Woodson for one of the spots in New England’s secondary.
Last season, Dial spent most of his rookie year on special teams. He recorded 12 total tackles and suited up in all 17 games.
The Patriots will need a strong defensive presence on the field this season, and are hoping to improve their 2024 record of 4-13 in 2025.
