Patriots Get Massive Terry McLaurin News
It looks like the New England Patriots could have a shot at landing Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McLaurin has formally requested a trade from the Commanders ahead of the 2025 NFL season after negotiations have stalled with "no progress" being made on a new contract.
The Commanders and McLaurin have been involved in some back-and-forth contract discussions in recent days as the All-Pro has decided to hold out for training camp in efforts to get a new deal. Yet, with a week to go until preseason kicks off, Washington's star asked out of the place he's being drafted in 2019.
For the Patriots, McLaurin's availability could be significant, as they'd not only be one of the few teams left on the market with the cap space open at nearly $60 million to sign a high-price veteran of his stature to a new deal, but also could use the additional help at wide receiver having recorded the fewest yards from that position across the league in 2024.
During his last campaign with the Commanders paired next to rookie Jayden Daniels, McLaurin had a career season, posting 82 receptions, 1,096 yards, and a staggering 13 touchdowns to lead him to an All-Pro Second-Team selection, his first since coming into the league six seasons ago.
In the case of Drake Maye, while he's gotten a few notable upgrades to his surrounding core of weapons this offseason, he would be in for a consistent threat who's posted 1,000 receiving yards across the past five years, and a true difference-maker if McLaurin came aboard.
The 29-year-old would likely come at a high price in any trade with the Commanders, and any team to acquire him would need to pay him a new contract following his acquisition. So, it's a strong investment to be made for anyone, but for the Patriots, it certainly does make sense on paper.
