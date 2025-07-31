Patriots Country

Patriots WR Gets Special Gift From Fan

The New England Patriots' third-round wide receiver has quickly become a fan favorite.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
FOXBORO, MA. — Since coming to New England from Washington State, rookie wideout Kyle Williams has started to make a name for himself with his new teammates. He’s quickly become one of Drake Maye’s favorite and most reliable targets — capitalizing on a 40-yard touchdown on Wednesday.

But Williams also has endeared himself to the Patriots fanbase fairly easily. So easily that while the rookie was taking the time to sign autographs for the fans in attendance, he was given something in return. 

“I was just doing signatures and a little girl, she gave it to me,” Williams said, gesturing to his left wrist. “I love gifts, especially from kids, you know?”

On his left wrist is a bracelet — a white, beaded bracelet that spells out “PATS.” He got it from the girl on the third day of training camp and it’s remained ever since.

“I love kids, I have a niece and a nephew,” Williams said. “Those are heartwarming gifts. That makes me feel good.”

What Williams can bring to the Patriots offense is bound to make his new fans feel good as well. On Thursday, a large contingency of fans began to cheer and shout for “K. Money,” an ode to Williams’ Instagram handle.

The electric speedster is likely going to be the Patriots’ primary deep threat, bringing his downfield abilities to an offense that’s severely lacked in that department for years.

“I feel it’s pretty good, but I know I have a lot more room to grow,” Williams said about his early role in New England’s offense. “So I’m not complacent, I’m not comfortable where I'm at. I want to be able to do more and be able to have a lot of roles in this offense.”

As for the bracelet, it’s a safe guess that it will stay on Williams’ wrist for a while.

“I haven't taken it off yet.”

