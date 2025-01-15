Patriots' Mike Vrabel Addresses Possible A.J. Brown Trade
Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots are looking to build back to being a contender quickly. After a 2024 season that fans want to immediately forget, the Patriots have cap space and great draft picks to work with this offseason.
There is also a strong chance that they could look to attack the trade market.
One of the biggest needs for the team is to acquire a legitimate star wide receiver. Drake Maye has already shown superstar potential, but he needs more help.
A name to keep an eye on could be Philadelphia Eagles star wideout A.J. Brown.
Brown has a history with Vrabel from their time with the Tennessee Titans. He has remained close with his former head coach and has already been linked as a potential New England target.
With the rumors swirling around, Vrabel actually took the time to talk about Brown.
"Yeah, we'll see. ... I'm proud of his development, his personal development," Vrabel said. "And working on himself. ... He's a passionate player, and I love him to death. And I have a very, very close relationship with him."
Seeing Brown and Vrabel reunite on the Patriots would be awesome. He would be exactly what the offense needs and it would place him in a great situation with a coach that he trusts again.
Throughout the 2024 NFL season with the Eagles, Brown ended up having another big year. He caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns, although he was frustrated with not being targeted more.
At just 27 years old, Brown has plenty of time to grow with Maye and be a part of the team for a long time.
Even more than signing Tee Higgins in free agency, this move could be a fit.
Vrabel being close with him and Brown potentially being open to a trade out of Philadelphia makes this a situation to keep an eye on. If the Eagles make him available, it would not be surprising to see Vrabel try to bring in to New England.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!