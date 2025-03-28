Patriots' Mike Vrabel Gets Candid on Stefon Diggs
The New England Patriots finally added what they hope is a No. 1 receiver earlier this week, signing Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal.
Diggs is definitely a risk, as he is coming off of a torn ACL, but with most of the other top wide receivers off the board in free agency, the Patriots didn't really have much of a choice.
During a recent appearance on the Green Light With Chris Long podcast, New England head coach Mike Vrabel explained why the Pats decided to add Diggs, stating that he felt it was an important move for the team to help quarterback Drake Maye.
“Yeah, just trying to make sure we’re supporting Drake (Maye) and supporting the football team,” Vrabel said. “This is a highly competitive, confident receiver that’s produced throughout his career. In multiple ways. Play style, he’s got a play strength to him that you see. He can play physical. Route craft, good at the catch point. He’s been good in the red zone. There’s a play style to him that I’ve always appreciated and that we want to continue to enhance, and make sure he’s doing things to help us.”
Diggs played in eight games with the Houston Texans this past season, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns before going down with the injury.
Prior to 2024, the 31-year-old had made four straight Pro Bowl appearances and had also posted five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns. Had it not been for the knee injury, Diggs was on pace to make it six straight for the latter this past year.
The University of Maryland product might not be ready for the Patriots' 2025 season opener, which is definitely a bit concerning, but the good news is that he appears to be making remarkable progress in his recovery and should hopefully provide Maye with a dependable option.
