Drake Maye Shares Thoughts on Patriots Surprising Undrafted WR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye knows the value of a reciever with sure hands and unceasing determination.
Therefore, it should come as little surprise that the Pats’ starter was eager to sing the praises of undrafted rookie Efton Chism III in the aftermath of Saturday’s 20-12 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“He just keeps on showing up,” Maye said of Chism from his postgame pulpit. “I think that’s the theme for him throughout camp, throughout joint practices, throughout preseason games. He got into the end zone again tonight. He keeps on showing up. He’s blocking in the run game. He knows what to do. He’s staying late with veterans and asking me, ‘Hey, what do you see on this route?’ He wants it. I think that’s the biggest thing he’s showing and it’s paying off for him.”
Chism’s outstanding performance has placed him among the most-watched players on the Pats roster throughout training camp and the preseason. His versatile playing style and persistent work ethic has rapidly earned him the respect and trust of his quarterbacks: reserves Ben Wooldridge and Joshua Dobbs, as well as Maye.
In addition to catching Maye’s watchful eye, Chism’s efforts in the first half of preseason game 2 have likely earned him a spot on the Patriots initial 53-man roster. The Eastern Washington product led all receivers by catching six passes for 71 yards. With time expiring in the first half, the Pats rookie caught a 12-yard pass from Dobbs to cap a 13-play, 88-yard drive for the score.
Throughout camp practices, Chism has frequently been heralded as one of the team’s hardest workers and most productive offensive weapons. In fact, he was one of New England’s standout performers during their 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders in last Friday’s preseason opener. Chism caught six passes for 50 yards and a third-quarter touchdown catch from Wooldridge. No matter the setting, Chism possesses the agility to fluidly change direction, along with sure-handed strength at the catch point — traits which are certainly not lost on Maye.
Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, the 22-year-old Pats starting quarterback also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him. Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. With the efforts of a talented and relentless slot weapon such as Chism, Maye’s job of running coordiantor Josh McDaniels’ offense should become a bit easier.
Accordingly, nearly every Patriots’ 53-man roster projection heretofore should include Efton Chism within their receivers depth chart — much to the delight of Maye and the Pats offense.
