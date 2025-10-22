Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Preparing to Face Another Former Team
It's beginning to look like the 2025 schedule for the New England Patriots is a checklist for Mike Vrabel. The head coach entered the year set to face off against a team he spent time with as a player (Pittsburgh Steelers) and as a head coach (Tennessee Titans).
But after Vrabel was let go by Tennessee after the 2023 season, he quietly joined the Cleveland Browns staff as a senior coaching consultant. Ahead of what will be his third revenge game of the season, Vrabel took the time to speak to reporters about what that lone year in Ohio meant to him.
"Well, I enjoyed that time. I enjoyed the people there," Vrabel said just one day after beating the Titans to the tune of 31-13. "That organization. I enjoyed working with Kevin (Stefanski), the offensive staff, Tommy Rees and Chad (O'Shea). I played with Bubba (Ventrone). So, a lot of good young coaches. Jim Schwartz – I had a really good relationship with Schwartzy. They're playing really well. They're coming off a huge win. They're a great defense, offense is physical, physical O-line. Running backs are doing a nice job. So, we're going to get prepared as soon as we shut the door here with the Titans and moving on to the Browns."
Two Browns Coaches Will Return To Foxboro To Face Their Old Team
It won't just be a reunion for Vrabel. Two coaches that he name dropped -- wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone -- also spent prolonged periods of time in New England. O'Shea was with the Patriots 2009 to 2018, winning three Super Bowl rings in the process. Ventrone was a player for the Patriots, suiting up in two separate stints before returning to be an assistant special teams coach for three seasons.
As for Vrabel, though he was on the staff, he didn't try and interfere with what the Browns were doing on a daily basis. He just helped provide a lending hand and ear.
"I didn't try to get involved in the day-to-day operations," Vrabel said. "I was trying to help the players. I was trying to help the young coaches. That wasn't something that I got involved with. I tried to help with player development. But they have a great organization as far as the structure and everything. But I tried to be involved with the young coaches and with the young players, and help them in practice and help them develop."
Do The Browns Utilize Analytics In Their Game Plans?
Cleveland also uses analytical scouting before games, something that Vrabel had some experience with. He also mentioned how the Patriots are working to boost their department to the levels that the Browns are at right now.
"That's certainly something that they believe strongly in," he said. "We were getting involved with it in Tennessee, probably not to the extent that Cleveland has. We've added, and I feel like we all do. That can help us on a coaching level, and also help us as we look at personnel. So, we'll continue to try to enhance that department, that area and how they can help us looking at what we do internally, but also externally as we look at players and acquiring players. But probably won't get to that extent of where they're at right now overnight."
So as the Browns currently wait on the docket, the Mike Vrabel Revenge Tour is sitting at 1-1. An earlier loss to Pittsburgh was quickly avenged by the team's victory in Nashville in Week 7. Now the Browns have a chance to break the tie.
