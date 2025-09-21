Patriots HC Recalls Playing Career With Steelers
Mike Vrabel made his money as a Hall of Fame linebacker for the New England Patriots. But the team's head coach started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and through he played four seasons in relative obscurity, Vrabel still has fond memories about the start of his playing days.
"I think a really well-run, family organization," Vrabel said when asked about his biggest takeaway as a Steeler. "Just the Rooney family, I was very lucky to be brought into the NFL by that organization."
Vrabel originally came to the NFL by way of Ohio State in 1997. The third-round pick was a star for the Buckeyes, but blended into the crowd in Pittsburgh. He played in 51 games during his first four seasons and registered just seven sacks.
More than the takeaways on the field, Vrabel recalled how his teammates were when he was a player. That's the biggest takeaway he had.
"I learned a lot, great veterans," he said. "The veterans that showed us what it was like to be a pro, what it was like, had guys like Dermontti Dawson, Mark Bruener, and I can go on and on and on. Levon Kirkland, Carnell Lake, all these different players that were unbelievable players, but people, husbands and fathers, and really, that's the NFL that I knew. It was impressive."
In his rookie season, Vrabel made his mark against his future team. In the 1997 AFC Wild Card game, and Pittsburgh leading New England 7-6 late in the fourth, the Steelers edge rusher came around the left side and knocked the ball free from Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe's hands with under two minutes to play. That play gave the Steelers their first (and only) postseason victory between these two teams.
Ahead of the 2001 season, Vrabel hit free agency and joined the franchise he once knocked out of the playoffs. That's where he became a Patriots Hall of Famer, helping bring home three Super Bowl titles. Now as the head coach, he's not focused on strip-sacking Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but trying to get his players to do so.
"Sunday is critical, and building consistency is critical in the preparation and how you want to play," Vrabel said when asked about starting fast. "But also the response that you have when you play, and if it's not perfect or it's not going great or they come back, you've got to be able to take a few punches and be able to come back. So, hopefully, we're building that and we're building that identity. That's critical."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!