Patriots Claim First Win of Mike Vrabel Era
The first win of the season and under the Mike Vrabel era has officially arrived for the New England Patriots.
The Patriots captured a six-point win at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday over the Miami Dolphins. The Week 2 win gives the Pats a 1-1 record in their start so far to the 2024-25 season; Miami falls to 0-2. Vrabel was hired back in Jan., 2025 to be the 16th head coach in franchise history. Vrabel also previously played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008 and was an integral member of three Super Bowl championship teams.
Vrabel coached the Patriots to a final score of 33-27 over the Dolphins in the Sunday afternoon matchup. He replaced Jerod Mayo, who was fired Jan. 5 after posting a 4-13 record in his one season as Patriots coach.
Vrabel said him and his coaching staff will be looking to build momentum from the first win of the year.
"I'm just excited for these guys," Vrabel said in the postgame press conference. "I'm really excited that they could fight and compete, come on the road and be in a game and get off to a good start, not be front runners ... everything we talked about. There was a lot of really good keys and it's going to be easier to coach from a win."
This is the first time the Patriots have found the win column in Miami since 2019.
Vrabel spent three seasons at Ohio State and then four with the Houston Texans before his six-year stint as the Titans' head coach that ended when he was fired after consecutive losing seasons. In 2024, he was a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns prior to ended up back with the Pats.
Quarterback Drake Maye finished the game against Miami by throwing for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 19 completions out of 23 attempts.
Maye also rushed for one touchdown on a six-yard play towards the end of the third quarter.
Rhamondre Stevenson also had a big game for the New England franchise, putting up 54 rushing yards across 11 carries — in addition to also receiving for 88 yards.
Vrabel coached his roster to victory despite Miami taking the lead (20-15) in the third quarter.
