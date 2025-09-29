Patriots Pay Tribute to Sick Defensive Coordinator
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots took the field during warmups for their Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, they offered a unique sartorial tribute for a beloved coach in need of best wishes.
Perhaps fittingly for “Crucial Catch” week, several Patriots players and coaches — including head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye — wore white t-shirts with the slogan “T-Strong” emblazoned above a blue ribbon in support of defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. The 51-year-old Pats coach was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, and is currently taking some time away from the team to determine his best plan for treatment, and ultimately a return to better health.
For the Pats, paying tribute to Williams gave them just enough extra motivation to earn a 42-13 victory over the Panthers at Gillette Stadium.
“We care deeply about Terrell, and we’re going to do everything that we can to help him, to support him and make sure that he gets what he needs, competes, fights and that we take care of him as people and support,” said Vrabel from his postgame podium. “That’s the big thing there.”
Williams, who has been sidelined since Sept. 10, is no stranger to battling health issues. He suffered what he deemed to be an “eye-opening medical situation” earlier this year. Williams remained at his home in Detroit per physician’s orders, as inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr, Vrabel, Patriots rookies and roster hopefuls took the practice fields during offseason workouts. Though Williams returned to the field for the Patriots at the start of training camp, he was forced to leave practice in late August due to dehydration. In his absence, Kuhr has accepted defensive play-calling duties.
The Patriots hired Williams as their new defensive coordinator in late January, shortly after Vrabel was named head coach. The two have a longstanding working relationship, having coached together with the Tennessee Titans when Williams served as Vrabel’s defensive line coach and his assistant head coach in 2023.
Patriots linebacker Harold Landry, III — who previously played under Williams while both were employed by the Tennessee Titans — recognized his coach as a man who is deserving of his praise, and worthy of his accolades. He also hoped Williams liked what he saw on the field during New England’s decisive victory over Carolina.
“He knows everybody here is thinking about him. He’s meant a lot to me in my career and he’s touched a lot of guys throughout his years in the league,” Landry said. “He’s a super special person. Obviously, a great coach, but an even better person. He knows that we’re all praying for him.
“Also, I hope we made him proud today,” he said. “Guys were flying around. He helped build this thing up.”
Defensive tackle Milton Williams, who has been one of the Patriots most fearsome defenders, echoed Landry’s sentiments by advising that the Pats’ defense wanted to make their coach proud of the product on the field, as well as on a personal level.
“Big T. I know we are all praying for him,” said Williams. “Everybody in the building loves him, knows the person he is, and the coach he is. We wanted to go out there and make sure we put on a good performance for him. He is at home watching. I know he is proud.”
While educating fans about the importance of cancer screening, early detection, and risk reduction, the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative also raises funds for CHANGE grants that help community health centers and NFL-affiliated or in-market hospitals in under-resourced areas increase access to cancer screening.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!