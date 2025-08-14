Patriots Coach Takes Down Rumors About Star WR
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is not one to mince words — especially when it comes to the on-field status of his players.
As such, the new “HC of the NEP“ — who celebrated his 50th Birthday on Thursday — was quite blunt when asked about the potential of star receiver Stefon Diggs being ready for the team’s season-opener.
Upon hearing that Diggs’ had recently made some cryptic comments regarding his availability for the Pats’ Week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium, Vrabel responded with more spice than substance.
“Did you really believe that? I mean, you’re a smart guy. I don’t know where you went to school – wasn’t Ohio State [Vrabel’s alma mater]” New England’s coach said. “Like, do you really believe that ... or are you just trying to bait me into saying something?”
Once Vrabel established that the reporter’s question carried no sinister intent, he revealed an unwillingness to prognosticate anything beyond taking one day at a time.
“I don’t know the context in which he said it, but you’d have to help me,” Vrabel continued. “He’s been out here almost every day. I’m excited at where he’s at. We’ll see when Week 1 comes. But he’s gonna practice today … Hopefully he helps us in the red zone.
“But we can’t predict the future about Week 1,” he added. “We just know he’s gonna be out there today. He works hard and he cares, which are two important things.”
Ultimately, Vrabel’s abrupt remarks share a cause-and-effect relationship with an exclusive interview given by Diggs to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini earlier this week on her podcast, “Scoop City.” Among the topics discussed was the receiver’s rapid recovery from a torn ACL suffered last October. When Russini asked if he will be ready for Week 1, Diggs responded as follows:
“I feel great. I’m pushing the needle always. I’m always doing more than less. We’ll see about Week 1,” Diggs said. “I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. Coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take a day-by-day. So we’ll see. It looks like we just don’t know where it’s gonna go.”
In response to Russini’s follow-up, he deferred to head coach Vrabel.
“I don’t know. It’s up in the air right now,” Diggs said. “You gotta take that up with Coach Vrabel.”
Diggs and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. The Maryland product spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener. His fluid movement, combined with his impressive performance on the field during offseason workouts only intensified the guesstimates on his status.
While Diggs has been a full participant in nearly every camp practice to date, he did not play during last Friday’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders at Gillette Stadium — likely fueling this week’s additional speculation.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. Accordingly, his skill set should provide a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter turned the collective heads of NFL analysts last season with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Accordingly, both Diggs and the Patriots are hoping that he will be in uniform and ready to contribute when the team takes it first snaps of the 2025 regular season.
