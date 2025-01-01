Patriots Legend Wants Team's Head Coach Job
The New England Patriots' head-coaching job may not necessarily be available, but that isn't stopping a certain Patriots legend from desiring it.
Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda has reported that Vrabel wants the job in New England.
“Vrabel wants the New England Patriots job, people close to him to me, but Robert Kraft seems intent on bringing back Jerod Mayo — at least at present time," Pauline wrote.
Vrabel spent eight years playing for the Pats between 2001 and 2008, helping the team win three Super Bowl championships.
He made one Pro Bowl appearance during his time in Foxborough, which came in 2007 when he racked up 77 tackles, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection for his efforts that year.
Vrabel also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.
The 49-year-old then coached the Tennessee Titans from 2018 through 2023, winning a couple of AFC South division titles during that span. His deepest playoff run came during the 2019-20 campaign, when he led the Titans all the way to the AFC Championship Game.
As of now, it doesn't appear that the Patriots will be firing Jerod Mayo in spite of the fact that the club is just 3-13 this season.
At the same time, though, Mayo's job does not seem 100 percent safe.
Many are calling for New England to make a coaching change, although others feel it is only fair to give Mayo another chance considering this is only his first season at the helm.
If the Pats do abruptly decide to move on from Mayo, you would have to figure that Vrabel would be one of the top candidates to replace him.
The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills in their season finale on Sunday.
