Patriots Miss Out on Cooper Kupp
Although New England Patriots fans have been positively overwhelmed by exciting free agent signings from Milton Williams to Harold Landry to Carlton Smith and beyond, the masses yearned for another big splash in the form of a Super Bowl champion pass-catcher.
Cooper Kupp became available during New England’s spending spree, officially open to the market as of Wednesday. This came as a result of the Los Angeles Rams failing to find a trade partner earlier in the week.
While the Patriots landed Morgan Moses to help keep Drake Maye upright in the pocket, what comes next is a big-time target for the young and promising quarterback to work with.
Kupp is exciting on his own. When you add the specific need the Patriots have for a receiver like Kupp, the option becomes that much more enticing through the eyes of New England faithful.
Unfortunately for those fans, Kupp will be headed to the opposite coast.
Reported first by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Friday evening, the decorated receiver is headed to Seattle where he instantly projects as an inviting, reliable target for Sam Darnold.
After all, the Seahawks recently lost DK Metcalf who is now a Pittsburgh Steeler.
Kupp was phenomenal in 2021 for the Rams, leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16) as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.
Throughout his career, Kupp put together 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns over his eight seasons with the Rams.
With Kupp locked up, Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper are two of the most established remaining receivers in the free agency market. However, New England also boasts the No. 4 overall draft pick, the No. 38 overall selection in the second round, and a pair of third-round picks.
Could the Patriots take a receiver with one of its first two picks?
Will New England add one of the top remaining free agent receivers?
Perhaps both?
Only time will tell, but Kupp became too pricey for a New England squad that spent handsomely on the defensive side of the ball this week.
