New Patriots WR Shares Special Connection to Drake Maye
The New England Patriots introduced Mack Hollins to the media on Friday.
A native of Rockville, Maryland, the 6-foot-4, 221-pound has been a pro receiver since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Hollins spent his first three NFL seasons in Philadelphia (2017-2019) before making several stops from coast to coast. After spending two seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2020-2021), Hollins put together the best statistical seasons of his career with the Raiders in 2022.
He put together 57 receptions for 690 yards and four touchdowns in a silver and black uniform before playing 13 games in Atlanta in 2023, and 17 games with 13 starts in Buffalo last year.
When free agency opened, the Patriots had significant space under the salary cap. Along with several high-profile signings, New England picked up Hollins on a two-year, $8.4-millon deal, initially reported via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
In a segment of today’s press conference shared by the Patriots' X account, Hollins explained his unique connection to New England quarterback Drake Maye that revolves around sharing an alma mater.
“I know he made a good decision on colleges. Tar Heel guys are just a little bit better,” Hollins joked. “But no, I actually know his brother Luke. We were in school together. And their family is great, and I think that’s important at any position but especially quarterback ‘cause I think there’s so much more on the shoulders of quarterbacks, especially in today’s game.
“So, he was raised well but also he’s a fierce competitor just from watching him and playing against him. I know that, and I’m excited to get opportunities to play with him and catch the ball from him.”
Hollins attended North Carolina from 2012 to 2016. Five years later, Maye began his three-year college career in Chapel Hill (2021-2023).
Per an additional video segment from Patriots on CLNS Media on X, Hollins expanded on Maybe when asked to draw a comparison to his 2024 quarterback teammate in Josh Allen.
"I think one thing I learned playing with Josh is, like, you go to have some good conditioning because the play is not over, and being able to see that in Drake's game is great,” Hollins said. “I can just carry it over.”
Hollins joins an exciting crop of free agent signings in New England, including reigning Super Bowl champ Milton Williams (DT), tackle Morgan Moses, edge/outside linebacker Harold Landry, cornerback Carlton Davis, linebacker Robert Spillane, and others.
