Patriots Named Fit for Eagles Top Free Agent
The New England Patriots enter this offseason with an abundance of holes to fill on both sides of the ball. But, they're a team and front office also holding a ton of available cap space to tackle those needs on the free-agent market.
Per initial cap projections, the Patriots will have over $100 million to spend on the open market this offseason, leading the NFL in available funds. With a new regime led by head coach Mike Vrabel hoping to get back to contention as quickly as possible, spending big on some top talents of need is definitely in the cards.
One of those top talents the Patriots could look to bring in might just be on this year's NFC champion roster of the Philadelphia Eagles– edge rusher Josh Sweat.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler broke down Sweat's outlook for this free agency period, with the landscape seeming like there's set to be significant interest in the Eagles pass rusher. One team that could take notice of his services is the Patriots.
"Sweat will enter free agency with the flexibility to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense," Fowler wrote. "He has ties to Arizona, where his former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is running the show. Washington, New England, Tampa Bay and Tennessee could be on the radar, too."
Sweat would bring some much-needed versatility, experience, and pass-rushing prowess to a defensive unit that could desperately utilize it.
Sweat has spent his seven years in the league with the Eagles, grabbing a Pro Bowl nod in one of them. This year, he's consistently shown out as a significant part of Philadelphia's defensive success, leading to their Super Bowl appearance this season and their second in three years.
In the 2024 regular season, Sweat finished 16 games with eight sacks, 41 combined tackles, nine TFLs, and two passes defended.
The Patriots were ranked dead last in the NFL last season for sacks and bottom-three in pressures, showcasing that this team needs to bring in some firepower on the edge this offseason, whether it be in the draft or with a big free agency signing like this one.
However, for a massive contributor like Sweat, it won't be easy for New England to compete with a highly competitive field on the free agency market for one of the top available edge rushers. The amount of money the Patriots have freed up from the books helps their case, but regardless, it could be an uphill battle.
Needless to say, keep a close eye on Sweat and his future with the Eagles, as the Patriots could rush to the front of the line to scoop him up if not retained.
