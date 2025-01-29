Patriots Almost Hired Former Chiefs Coach
The New England Patriots have made a wide range of coaching changes to kick off their offseason.
One of those major changes to be made on the sidelines outside of the decision to bring in Mike Vrabel was the return of Josh McDaniels as the team's offensive coordinator, hoping to help right the ship on that side of the ball and be a valuable voice for Drake Maye's development process.
However, new reports indicate that the Patriots almost went in another direction for their offensive coordinator spot.
According to FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz, former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed with the Patriots for their offensive coordinator vacancy before the job ultimately landed in the hands of McDaniels.
"Veteran NFL OC Eric Bieniemy has spoken with multiple NFL teams and also interviewed for the Patriots’ OC job before it went to Josh McDaniels, according to league sources," Schultz said. "The belief was that Bieniemy was a top candidate for the New England job, had McDaniels not been the obvious choice. Talks with other teams are ongoing."
McDaniels was the favorite to land the Patriots' offensive coordinator job all along, but it at least seems like the Patriots were willing to keep their options open for some options outside of the box.
Bieniemy was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for five seasons from 2018 to 2022. In that period, he was a part of two Super Bowl victories, appeared in five straight AFC conference championships, and was a significant voice for Patrick Mahomes and their offense's dominance during his tenure.
He was also the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders in 2023 before shortly parting ways after one season. Since then, Bieniemy landed with the UCLA staff as an offensive coordinator and associate coach.
Adding on the former Chiefs offensive coordinator would've effectively added a bit more risk and unknowingness compared to the McDaniels hire– a familiar face in the building with a proven track record of success. Yet, Bieniemy role as a prominent voice in Mahomes' development makes for an interesting hypothetical when imagining his pairing with Drake Maye.
It's an interesting concept, but one that won't get a chance to see the light of day. Instead, the Patriots are set to roll with McDaniels once again to lead the future of this offense and its play-calling, and hopefully end up as a catalyst for a year two breakthrough from Maye in the process.
