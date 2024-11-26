Analyst Reveals Brutal Reality for Patriots
The New England Patriots appeared to be making some progress, but on Sunday, they came crashing back down to earth in a lifeless 34-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
The Patriots looked inept on both sides of the ball, and Jerod Mayo had no qualms about calling out his players after the game.
But, as per usual, most of the focus was on New England's offense, which mustered just 269 total yards in the affair.
While the Pats have the worst group of skill position players in the NFL, their offensive struggles go deeper than just a lack of weapons.
The Patriots also have arguably the worst offensive line in football, and Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston revealed a harsh reality for New England following its most recent defeat.
"Meanwhile, the offensive line is so poorly staffed, you can’t even get mad at it," Curran wrote. "I mean, you can. And you do. But everybody there except Michael Onwenu is a temp. And none of them can be benched because the guys behind them are worse."
It's true. Some are calling for left tackle Vederian Lowe to be benched after his miserable showing in Week 12, but the question is, who represents a better option?
If the Pats had offensive linemen on their bench who could actually get out on the field and produce, they would utilize them. But they don't, so they can't.
The Patriots will unquestionably have to address their offensive line during the offseason, particularly if they want quarterback Drake Maye to see the light of day in the future.
Luckily, New England is slated to have substantial cap room to rectify the problem.
The Pats fell to 3-9 with their loss to the Dolphins and will head back home to host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!