Patriots Named Top Fit for Risky Star WR
The New England Patriots will have to find some weapons one way or another this offseason, but the simplest way of doing it is definitely signing free agents.
The Patriots have a ton of cap room, so they can certainly throw some money around on the open market, and there will be numerous difference-making wide receivers available next month.
One of the best names hitting free agency is Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide out Chris Godwin, and Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has named New England one of the top potential landing spots for the former Pro Bowler.
"Drake Maye doesn't have a true safety blanket unless you want to count veteran TE Hunter Henry. While the New England Patriots tried to surround Maye with young receivers through the draft, none of them looked like reliable playmakers, at least in their first NFL seasons," Brooke wrote.
He then notes that Godwin, who has four 1,000-yard campaigns on his resume, could "quickly change that" for the Pats.
Of course, Godwin comes with a big caveat: he missed the back half of 2024 with a dislocated ankle, and it remains to be seen how the injury will affect him moving forward.
The 29-year-old was on track to post another terrific season, as he had logged 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns through seven games.
However, the Patriots definitely need to be careful about handing a lucrative multi-year contract to a player coming off of such a severe injury, especially at an area of such prominent need for the team.
When healthy, Godwin is one of the NFL's most underrated receivers. He has been playing behind Mike Evans as the Buccaneers' No. 2 receiver since entering the league in 2017, and during his third season, he still managed to haul in 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine scores.
The Penn State product would instantly boost New England's aerial attack.
