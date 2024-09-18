Patriots Named Trade Spot for Panthers New WR
The New England Patriots are in serious need of help in their aerial attack, and while the quarterback position has been an issue, they also lack reliable weapons.
That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox feels that the Patriots represent a prime trade destination for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
The Panthers just acquired Johnson in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this offseason, but he has been largely unproductive through the first two games of 2024, logging five catches for 34 yards.
Carolina just benched Bryce Young, so there is certainly some turmoil for the club in the midst of its brutal 0-2 start.
For that reason, all bets may be off for the Panthers, who went 2-15 last season and could very well be headed down the same road this year.
Johnson spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers, making one Pro Bowl during his time in Pittsburgh. That came in 2021, when he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.
The 28-year-old was mostly a disappointment in Steel City otherwise, failing to register 1,000 yards in any of his other seasons with the club.
Last year, Johnson caught 51 passes for 717 yards and five scores in 13 games.
Regardless of the fact that the Toledo product has not lived up to expectations, he would still comprise a massive upgrade in a New England receiving corps that does not have a true No. 1 receiver in its employ.
The Pats did select Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the NFL Draft back in April, but Polk has totaled a mere three catches through two games and Baker has not even been targeted.
The Patriots are 1-1 and will face the New York Jets on Thursday night.
