Patriots New Safety Has Perfect Playing Style
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For New England Patriots fourth-round draft choice Craig Woodson, joining the NFL is a dream come true.
Highly-touted for his ability to read opposing receivers, Woodson is likely to make his impact on the team’s defensive backfield in short order. However, the Pats new safety/hybrid defensive back still finds his greatest joy in performing his duties on the gridiron.
"Hitting people on a football field is what I've liked to do since I was a kid when I first started playing the game,” Woodson told reporters via video conference shortly after his selection. “Just running up, hitting somebody, smacking them, getting them on the ground. .. For me, that's really just the thrill of the game. I'm going to love bringing that to New England and I know there's guys there who are on the same page."
Woodson played for the Golden Bears for five years, earning five interceptions from California’s secondary. For his efforts, he was graded as one of the Nation's top run-stopping defensive backs. The Nashville, Tennessee native earned a grade of 85.6 against the run, as well as an 88.6 coverage grade with a forced incompletion rate of 21.1 percent via Pro Football Focus.
Still, Woodson’s greatest asset is his versatility. Whether playing safety or nickel corner, the 24-year-old has the chance to make an impact on New England’s agressive defenisve style. Last season, he started all 13 games for the Bears and registered 70 total tackles (45 solo), had one interception, a fumble recovery and was credited with seven pass breakups and one quarterback hurry.
Though some may consider his fourth-round draft selection a bit of a stretch — having received both fifth and sixth round grades from several draft pundits — Woodson is both confident and eager to prove his detractors wrong in the upcoming weeks and months leading into the 2025 NFL season.
"I don't think there's anything I can't do on the field,” Woodson declared. “I'm ready to show that to Pats Nation."
