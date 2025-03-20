Did the Patriots NFL Draft Decision Just Get Locked In?
The New England Patriots went into the offseason boasting more cap room than any other team in the NFL, and they certainly flexed their financial muscles by embarking on a free-agent spending spree.
The problem is that most of the money the Patriots spent was on the defensive side of the ball, and while New England definitely needed help defensively, its biggest issues were, without question, offensively.
More specifically, the Pats are in need of wide receivers, and they also must address a horrid offensive line in order to provide some adequate protection for Drake Maye. Outside of signing ancillary receiver Mack Hollins and adding right tackle Morgan Moses, they haven't done much.
The Patriots have watched as one tackle after another has signed elsewhere, and on Wednesday, Cam Robinson decided to join the Houston Texans.
Robinson was the one left tackle remaining that made sense for New England, and now that he's gone, the Pats have kind of been painted into a corner as far as their first-round draft pick is concerned. At this point, doesn't it kind of have to be LSU Tigers tackle Will Campbell?
Campbell is generally viewed as the best tackle in this upcoming draft class, and the Patriots desperately need someone to protect Maye's blind side. Sure, there will be other options available in the draft next month, but New England may need to swing big here.
The idea of selecting a superstar talent like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter may be tantalizing, but the Pats also need to be sensible. The rest of the roster isn't going to matter much if the Patriots can't protect their franchise quarterback.
Campbell definitely isn't a flashy pick, and some New England fans may groan over the idea o selecting him at No. 4. But at this juncture, the Pats may have no other choice.
