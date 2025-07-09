Patriots' Offense Named One Of NFL's Worst
The New England Patriots have been active all off-season when it comes to adding protection and playmakers to their offense to better suit second-year quarterback Drake Maye. They started by signing right tackle Morgan Moses to provide a better veteran presence on the right side. They followed that up in the second wave of free agency by signing former All-Pro Stefon Diggs to be Maye's go-to target.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Patriots used all three of their first three selections on offensive players. Left tackle Will Campbell was taken fourth overall, while Quinshon Judkins and Kyle Wlliams were taken in the second and third round, respectively. Despite all of these additions, many aren't bought into what the Patriots are doing offensively. Bill Barnwell of ESPN is one of those analysts who is skeptical, as he ranked the Patriots' group of skill position players as No. 30 in the NFL.
"There isn't really a Plan B for the lead receiver without Diggs in the mix," Barnwell writes. "Mack Hollins and Pop Douglas are complementary players. Rookie third-rounder Kyle Williams will offer some much-needed speed, but he's not entering the league as a complete receiver who can win at all levels. Ja'Lynn Polk, a second-round pick last year, had an unbelievably bad rookie season, averaging 0.4 yards per route run. That figure ranks 147th out of 153 wide receivers taken with a first- or second-round pick since 2007. Just about everybody else at the bottom of that list failed to turn things around and live up to their predraft projection."
There are a lot of ifs when it comes to the Patriots. If Diggs' ACL is good to go and he looks like his former self, the Patriots are in a good spot. If Williams can be an instantly-reliable No. 2, the offense will have another quality target. However, if one or two things don't go well, this offense could be in trouble.
