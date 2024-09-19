Patriots Get Offensive Boost Before Jets Game
With just over an hour left until their Thursday Night Football game against the New York Jets, the New England Patriots have received a major offensive boost.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, star center David Andrews is active tonight after being listed as questionable.
Andrews is a huge part of the Patriots' offensive line. Having him back is a major plus with New England facing off against a very tough Jets' defense.
In order to win tonight, the Patriots are going to need to establish the run. Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson will need to have a big game. When Jacoby Brissett does drop back to pass, he'll need to be given time.
Defensively, New England needs to do what they've done in the first two weeks of the season. They need to put pressure on Aaron Rodgers and making him use his legs to get out of the pocket. After that, they need to limit the big play and not give up yards in chunks.
As the Patriots have shown over the first two weeks this season, they should not be taken lightly. New York is clearly the better team on paper, but New England doesn't care about that.
Jerod Mayo will have his team ready to play. Having Andrews on the field gives them a much better chance of pulling out a hard-fought win.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the Patriots look tonight. They're facing a big-time test and pulling off another win would shock the NFL.
Thankfully, they have one of their star offensive linemen back on the field. Hopefully, he's able to remain healthy and play a full game. New England will definitely need him for the offense to move the football at a consistent level.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!