Patriots Officially Assign Rookie Class Jersey Numbers
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With rookie minicamp set to take place this weekend, the New England Patriots have revealed the jersey numbers for the members of their 11-person 2025 NFL Draft class.
Headlined by their acquisition of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell in the first-round, the Patriots cast of drafted rookies are largely earning rave reviews from national draft pundits. Campbell will officially be sporting number 66, which he wore during his tenure with the Tigers. Among the notable numbers assigned to the newest Patriots’ additions are number 32, assigned to running back TreVeyon Henderson — and number 18, provided to receiver Kyle Williams. Patriots legends Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater had previously worn numbers 32 and 18 respectively.
Here is the complete list of Patriots 2025 draftees and their assigned jersey numbers:
18 — Kyle Williams-, WR
19 — Kobee Minor, CB
31 — Craig Woodson, S
32 — TreVeyon Henderson, RB
36 — Andres Borregales, K
43 — Bradyn Swinson, ED
47 — Julian Ashby, LS
52 — Marcus Bryant, OT
58 — Jared Wilson, C
66 — Will Campbell, OT
92 — Joshua Farmer, DT
For the second straight season, the Patriots have revealed their draft class jersey numbers prior to the start of their mandatory rookie minicamp in May. Under much of the tenure of former coach Bill Belichick, rookies did not receive their official jersey numbers until just before their first preseason game. Instead, the team’s first draft pick would be temporarily provided with number 50, as the rest of the class followed in succession. In theory, the rookies had to 'earn' their numbers. However, the process changed last season under head coach Jerod Mayo, in his only campaign on the Patriots bench. New coach Mike Vrabel has continued on by assigning the numbers in early May.
The Patriots have yet to release the jersey numbers for their undrafted rookies. The team is expected to reveal those numbers during this weekend’s first open rookie minicamp practice on Friday.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!