Patriots 'Perfect Prospect' in NFL Draft Revealed
With their fourth-overall pick in this year's draft, the New England Patriots could act in a variety of ways to patch one of the many weaknesses this roster has on hand.
A multitude of areas could be addressed at pick four. Offensively and defensively, there's work to be done for the Patriots acorss the board to reach higher than their four-win total from the past two seasons.
Yet, the need that may land at the very top of the Patriots' list of priorities could be the offensive line.
The front lines of this New England offense had consistent struggles throughout 2024. Patriots quarterbacks were tied for fifth in the NFL as the most sacked unit under center with 52. As this offense looks to build around a promising Drake Maye, this Patriots front office has to do what it takes to keep the protection intact for their franchise quarterback.
With that in mind, using the fourth pick on one of the best offensive line prospects in the class could be New England's best option.
As Pro Football Focus laid out each NFL team's "perfect prospect" for the 2025 NFL draft, the Patriots' entry was none other than LSU tackle Will Campbell-- a player largely regarded as a top two offensive line prospect this offseason.
"The Patriots were hesitant to start rookie QB Drake Maye immediately this season due in some part to concerns about the offensive line," said PFF. "While they eventually handed the keys over to Maye anyway, the offensive line did indeed struggle significantly throughout the year. Left tackle was a major issue, as the Patriot collective at the position amassed 54 total pressures allowed. Will Campbell is the clear top tackle prospect in this draft, as he posted a solid 80.9 pass-blocking grade in 2024 while in the last two seasons combined he surrendered just two total sacks at LSU.
Campbell could be a surefire way to add some much-needed talent on the offensive line for next season and beyond. He's been a consistent component within the trenches for LSU, and bringing that skillset to Foxborough would be more than welcomed for this Patriots offense.
The one issue that emerges when talking about Campbell as a prospect stems from his long-term fit as a tackle at the NFL level. With questions revolving around his quickness and arm length, many scouts have pinned the LSU product as a better fit at guard rather than tackle.
His exact fit in the NFL may not be sorted out just yet, but the talent is widely apparent. If newly-added head coach Mike Vrabel wanted to prioritize the offensive line during his first year at the helm, Campbell is far from a poor option to bring in the building.
The pick might not be as flashy as an addition like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter would be, but it could be the most necessary pick to add stability to a struggling Patriots offense.
