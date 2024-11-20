Patriots DC Could Rise to Top Job
The New England Patriots are currently 3-8 this season, but the future has a very bright outlook.
With quite a few talented young building blocks, the Patriots will have a chance to put together a strong offseason and speed up their rebuild. There is a chance that they will be back to contending for a spot in the playoffs as early as the 2025 season if they make the right moves.
DeMarcus Covington, the team's defensive coordinator, may not end up being around long-term.
NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero took a look at the top young coaches to watch during the 2025 hiring cycle. He had Covington among the top candidates who could land a job.
"A college receiver at Samford, Covington got his big break in coaching when the Patriots hired him as an assistant in 2017," Pelissero wrote. "He has climbed the ladder in New England since, becoming Jerod Mayo's top pick for DC when the first-time head coach replaced Bill Belichick this past January. Covington runs the show on defense, allowing Mayo to focus more attention elsewhere. And the defense has gotten better as the season has gone on, with young players developing under the first-year coordinator. Covington has the traits -- bright, good communicator, knows ball, liked and respected by coaches and players -- to lead his own team eventually."
Covington has flashed major potential with New England this season. The defense has been up and down some, but his schemes have been solid.
It seems to be a bit of a stretch that he will land a head coaching gig this offseason, but it's possible. More than likely, he'll be a top name in either the 2026 or 2027 cycle.
However, there is always a chance that a team will see elite head coach potential in him and hire him now. He's just 35-years-old and has an incredibly bright future ahead of him.
For the Patriots, losing him would be frustrating. New England needs to find some kind of consistency for the next couple of years at least as they rebuild things.
Only time will tell, but this could be something to keep a close eye. Covington is receiving future head coach hype and that opportunity could come sooner rather than later for him.
