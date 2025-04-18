Patriots Predicted to Swing Major Trade With NFC Contender
Everyone is focused on what the New England Patriots will do with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, and understandably so. After all, that selection could determine the trajectory of the Patriots' franchise for the next several years.
However, New England will also need to hit on its other draft picks, something that it did not do between Rounds 2 and 7 last year.
Could the Pats be interested in acquiring another first-round pick in order to maximize the talent they land? Field Yates of ESPN thinks so, predicting that the Patriots will send pick Nos. 38 and 77 to the Washington Commanders in exchange for the 29th overall selection and No. 128.
"A theme of this Patriots offseason has been aggressiveness, as they spent huge in free agency to address several needs," Yates wrote. "That could continue into the draft, especially if they can fill a critical need with a player late in Round 1. I'd be watching the wide receiver or offensive tackle groups. Washington, meanwhile, has only five picks and would get an earlier opportunity at No. 77 to tap into the depth of this year's class."
With Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter seeming primed to be off the board by the time New England is on the clock at number four, the general consensus is that the Pats will select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with its top pick.
If the Patriots take Campbell and then trade back into the first round, they could try and bag a wide receiver, and there will be plenty of them available.
New England definitely needs to bring in some more weapons for Maye, who had the worst receiving corps in football at his disposal in 2024. Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins should certainly help, but it would also behoove the Pats to nab a talented young wide out in the draft.
