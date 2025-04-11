Patriots Predicted to Trade WR
The New England Patriots have had a terrific offseason that has featured several acquisitions of top-notch players. The most recent signing for New England was four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs is coming off a torn ACL, but he will immediately slot in as the No. 1 receiver on the Patriots' roster, at least for the time being ahead of the NFL Draft.
With that in mind, other wideouts on the roster will get knocked down a peg, leaving them susceptible to potential trades. Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports predicts that veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will get traded by the Patriots.
"There was a lot of interest when he left the 49ers in free agency back in 2021. But after a strong first year in New England (55-800-5) it's been all downhill thanks mostly to some terrible quarterback play," Vacchiano writes. "He's about to turn 30 now and, especially with Stefon Diggs in Foxboro, he's clearly not one of Drake Maye's four favorite targets. He's due about $6.5 million this year and signed through 2026, though none of it is guaranteed. There was some thought he might be dealt at the trading deadline last year and there was reportedly some interest. Now, with not much of a role expected, even under a new coach, it might make sense for everyone to find a way to move on."
Bourne has been with the Patriots since 2021. He caught 28 passes in 12 games in 2024 with one touchdown. His best year in New England came in that first season where he caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five scores. The next year, he caught just 48 passes for 434 yards. In 2023, he only played in eight games due to injury. The eight-year veteran could benefit from a fresh start, as a crowded Patriots' wide receivers room could leave him without many reps.
