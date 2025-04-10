Patriots RB Offers First Thoughts on Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots will be undergoing a major shift in their building this season as a result of their drastic coaching changes from last season, shifting over from the Jerod Mayo regime to the newly established Mike Vrabel era, hopefully leading to better results from an ugly 2024 campaign.
A good chunk of the same players from last season remain in the fold, but with new leadership at the helm, some of the guys have already picked up on a few noticeable qualities from their new head coach in the first few months since his hiring.
Among those guys on the roster was running back Antonio Gibson, who dished a bit on what he's seen from Vrabel during his time with the Patriots.
“He asks lots of questions, just to keep us on our toes," Gibson said. "You can see, super excited. You hear stories from players, he’s popping into everybody’s [position meeting] room; he can’t sit still for too long.”
It's seemingly a fresh and invigorating change in the facility following a rough campaign led by Mayo last season. Going from a coaching group with little experience and exposure around the league to a refreshed leadership with proven, solid success and tons of experience, it's already starting to rub off on players like Gibson.
Gibson enters this season with the chance to be a big factor in the run game once again as a one-two punch next to Rhamondre Stevenson. In 17 games last season, he posted 538 yards on 120 carries, also logging a touchdown.
During a year in which should look much improved offensively as a whole for New England, there could be a route for an even better showing from Gibson compared to 2024 in the process as well. That could start with a boost in what he has as a coaching voice in the room, and so far, Vrabel is showing positive signs in the eyes of his players of what could soon form this season.
