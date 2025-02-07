Patriots Projected to Make Monstrous NFL Draft Trade
The New England Patriots hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. No one knows whether they will use that pick or use it to acquire a star player in a trade.
Recently, rumors have been running rampant about the Patriots potentially being a trade suitor for Cleveland Browns superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett. Could New England consider flipping their first round pick in exchange for Garrett?
That would be something that would be hard to pass up.
Jordy McElroy of USA Today Sports has projected the Patriots to make that trade. In his new mock draft for New England, he has the Patriots trading the No. 4 pick for Garrett straight up.
While trading that high of a pick is a tough decision to make, Garrett would make it a no-brainer decision.
Garrett is one of the most talented pass rushers that the NFL has ever seen. He is 29 years old and wants to win, but New England feels that it has a chance to make a huge jump in 2025.
Even after acquiring Garrett, the Patriots would have room to make more impact moves. Mike Vrabel has already given New England a huge upgrade at head coach.
One of the Patriots' biggest weaknesses during the 2024 season was a lack of a consistent pass rush. Garrett would fix that problem immediately. He would elevate the rest of the defense around him as well.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Browns, Garrett ended up playing through nagging injuries to play all 17 games. He racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. As usual, he was a game wrecker.
Even though Garrett is an older player, New England should pull the trigger if this trade is on the table. His addition alone would make the Patriots a very intriguing team to watch in the AFC.
All of that being said, there is no guarantee that the No. 4 pick would be enough for Cleveland. New England should not overpay, even for a player like Garrett, so they need to be cautious getting caught up in trade discussions.
