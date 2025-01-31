Patriots Pull Off Blockbuster Trade in New Projection
Everyone knows that the New England Patriots are going to be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason. That has been one of the most talked about scenarios in recent weeks.
With that in mind, the Patriots have been linked to quite a few different names. Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Stefon Diggs, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and more have been linked as potential targets for New England.
Metcalf has come out and said that he doesn't view the city as a desirable destination. However, he did say that he thinks the franchise is a top-notch organization.
“No, it’s not a desirable place in my opinion. [The Patriots] are a great organization though. A great organization," Metcalf said.
Despite those comments, Metcalf continues to be rumored to be a trade target for the Patriots.
Jordy McElroy of Patriots Wire has now projected New England to acquire Metcalf.
In his proposal, he has the Patriots acquiring Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for New England's 2025 second-round pick.
"The Patriots could have added more offensive line help with this pick, but the opportunity to come away with a two-time Pro Bowl receiver was too enticing to turn down," McElroy wrote. "DK Metcalf is a dominant offensive weapon on the outside, and the Patriots are severely lacking in a vertical threat to keep opposing defenses honest."
Obviously, this is simply a trade suggestion. It's one that could make a lot of sense for both teams.
If the Patriots were to acquire Metcalf, he would make the offense immediately more dangerous. His skill-set would fit Drake Maye's playing style and would give him a top-tier deep threat.
During the 2024 season with the Seahawks, Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five scores. His numbers weren't as high as usual, but he's still a more than capable star wideout and is just 27 years old.
Metcalf may not even end up being a target this offseason, but the move would certainly make sense.
