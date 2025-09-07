Patriots vs. Raiders Inactives: Star CB Out, Rookie LT In
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are set for a Sunday afternoon contest with the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.
With just under an hour until the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Raiders have released their lists of inactives:
PATRIOTS INACTIVES:
CB Christian Gonzalez
C Charles Woods
G Caedan Wallace
OLB Anfernee Jennings
WR Efton Chism, III
NT Eric Gregory
QB Tommy DeVito (3rd QB)
What it means for the Patriots:
Given the absence of second team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, Austin is the most-likely candidate to assume the starting role opposite Carlton Davis for Sunday’s matchup — parlaying a strong showing during both training camp and the preseason into a notable role in the Pats secondary in 2025. If Davis is deployed as the primary defender against Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, Austin could see significant one-on-one matchups opposite former Pats receiver Jakobi Meyers — especially if Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty are grabbing the attention of New England’s top defenders.
As a member of the Patriots, Woods is expected — when healthy — to help fill the void left by second-year slot cornerback Marcellas Dial — who suffered a season-ending ACL tear during training camp. Accordingly, he should provide support to fellow corner Marcus Jones. However, he will not be available to do so against the Raiders. Last season, the SMU product played most of his snaps in the slot, with 55 of his 91 defensive snaps coming as a slot corner (60.4 percent.) Woods was most effective for the Rams as a blitzer in big nickel packages and in screen support. During this year’s preseason, he allowed just four catches on nine targets. The elevation of practice squad defensive back Corey Ballentine should help provide Jones with support on Sunday.
Though an ankle injury (suffered earlier this week during practice) threatened to postpone his NFL debut, rookie left tackle Will Campbell is projected to play on Sunday. Unfortunately for the rookie, he will have his hands full with Las Vegas’ fearsome twosome. Throughout training camp, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient, especially in run blocking during team drills. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure. While the Raiders are likley to situationally test Campbell on passing plays by pitting him against Crosby, he is most often likley to match up with Koonce, who will give Campbell all he can handle on the outside edge.
RAIDERS INACTIVES:
S Tristin McCollum
RB Raheem Mostert
LB Brennan Jackson
T Charles Grant
G Caleb Rogers
DT JJ Pegues
