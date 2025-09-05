Patriots Star CB Out vs. Raiders: Next Men Up?
FOXBOROUGH, MA — New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been sidelined from on-field action since suffering a hamstring injury during the team’s fifth training camp practice.
With the Pats’ season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders just days away, Gonzalez’s status for their Week 1 matchup at Gillette Stadium has been revealed.
Head coach Mike Vrabel declared the second-team All-Pro “out” of Sunday’s season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.
While the Pats’ will unquestionably miss his presence on the field, Gonzalez has been doing his due diligence to help the team by working out with other Patriots injured players. He has also been a fixture on the sidelines, observing and conferring with his coaches and teammates. Still, the Patriots will need to fill the void left behind by his absence.
In that vein, here are three players who may grab a greater share of the spotlight on Sunday at 1:00pm against the Raiders.
Carlton Davis III
When the Patriots signed Davis to a three-year, $54 million contract this offseason, they envisioned pairing him with Gonzalez to potentially form one of the NFL’s best perimeter tandems. While they will have to wait at least one more week to bring their vision to fruition, Davis is more than capable of holding the primary cornerback duties.
At 6’1” 206-pounds, Davis cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. Expected to patrol the left side of the defensive backfield, the Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism. While Gonzalez will be missed as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis should win his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. Given his size and physical style of play, Davis may be the wise option to cover Raiders’ tight end Brock Bowers in passing situations.
Alex Austin
Austin is the most-likely candidate to assume the starting role opposite Davis for Sunday’s matchup — parlaying a strong showing during both training camp and the preseason into a notable role in the Pats secondary in 2025. The third-year defensive back first signed with the Patriots in early November 2023, amid a rash of injuries at the position — most notably Gonzalez’s season-ending torn labrum. The 24-year-old made some positive contributions to New England’s secondary, displaying solid movement and a natural ability to stay with his target. He finished the season having played five games for the Pats (making one start) and logging nine total tackles, two pass-breakups and one interception.
Austin, in his second season with the Pats, emerged as a reliable depth option behind Gonzalez and veteran Jonathan Jones. The Oregon State product compiled nine total tackles [one, for loss,] and five pass-breakups in nine games, three of which he started. If Davis is deployed as the primary defender against Bowers, Austin could see significant one-on-one matchups opposite former Pats receiver Jakobi Meyers — especially if Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty are grabbing the attention of New England’s top defenders.
D.J. James
Following his standout performance during training camp and the preseason, James is rapidly emerging as more than just the Pats’ “next man up” in their defensive backfield. is being recognized for his sound field awareness and determination to remain in lock step with his opponent. In the process, he is looking very much the part of a significant presence for the Pats at perimeter corner.
The 24-year-old has routinely demonstrated his willingness to fight for the ball at the catch point and has shown no apprehension in showcasing his physicality. James will need to pull upon those skills against a versatile Las Vegas offense. At 5’11” and 184 pounds, the Pats’ young corner may be considered undersized for play along the perimeter. However, he has played much bigger than his frame. As a third option along the boundary, James could be charged with the duty of keeping pace with Raiders’ receivers Tre Tucker and Justin Shorter.
