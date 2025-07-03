Patriots Could Regret This Seemingly Harmless Trade
The New England Patriots made the most expensive free-agent addition of the offseason back in March, signing defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million contract. In order to make room for Williams, the Patriots traded Davon Godchaux to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick.
The trade seemed rather inconsequential at the time. Godchaux had spent the last four years with the Patriots, but his impact had definitely simmered over his last couple of seasons. He had two years remaining on his contract, so New England was able to clear that money.
But is it possible that the Pats will actually regret moving Godchaux?
Sara Marshall of Musket Fire poses the possibility, noting how good Godchaux has looked with the Saints this offseason and that his ability to stuff the run is imperative.
"If Godchaux can easily transition to his new team and become one of, if not their best, run defenders, the Patriots could be kicking themselves for trading him in no time," Marshall wrote. "It will all hinge on who they brought in to replace him, which might be upgrades, but that won't be known until mid-season."
Here's the thing, though: the Patriots added Williams and they will be getting Christian Barmore back after he missed just about all of 2024 due to blood clots. Plus, they drafted Joshua Farmer, who many feel was a big-time steal in the fourth round.
In theory, Godchaux could have still remained part of the defensive tackle rotation, but at what cost? New England would be better off taking the money owed to him and allocating it elsewhere, and that is exactly what the Pats are doing.
Hopefully, Godchaux does well in his new digs, but it was definitely time to move on from the veteran.
