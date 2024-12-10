Patriots Sign Former Vikings Kicker
The New England Patriots made an interesting roster move on Tuesday morning.
While Joey Slye has been a solid kicker this season, there is no guarantee that he is the kicker of the future for the Patriots. He has had some struggles throughout the year, although he has not been bad by any stretch.
However, New England opted to bring in a new kicker.
According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Patriots have signed former Minnesota Vikings kicker John Parker Romo ahead of Week 15 action.
"The Patriots are expected to sign K John Parker Romo to the practice squad, one day after he cleared waivers from the Vikings, sources say. Romo went 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts for Minnesota while Will Reichard was injured. Latches on quickly in New England."
There is a very real chance that a kicker competition could be starting. New England has yet to make any kind of move with Slye, which begs the question of what they're going to do with both guys.
Romo has gone 11-for-12 on field goal attempts and has made seven of his eight extra point attempts. He has made his only field goal from 50+ yards as well.
As for Slye, he has connected on 22 of his 28 field goal attempts for a percentage of 78.6. He has also made 17 of his 18 extra points.
Slye, a 28-year-old kicker, has struggled enough that the Patriots clearly think it's wise to at least bring in some competition for him.
It will be interesting to see what the team chooses to do with two kickers on the roster. Will this be a short week-long competition to see who ends up getting to stay for Week 15?
All of that being said, New England will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on the road following their bye week. Only time will tell who the kicker ends up being in that contest.
