Patriots Release Rookie OL With Local Ties
For the second time today, the New England Patriots have released an offensive lineman who played his college football right down the road. The Patriots announced that they've parted ways with Boston College lineman Jack Conley, who joined the team's roster as an undrafted free agent back in April.
The 23-year-old Conley is from New Canaan, Connecticut, and quickly became one of the more reliable rookies on this Patriots roster. Conley mostly played guard in college, but with his big frame, he was moved to tackle during the preseason. Alec Lindstrom -- who joined the NFL in 2022 after playing at BC -- was also let go Tuesday afternoon.
In 45 career games with the Eagles, Conley played 1,667 total offensive snaps, allowing 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 75 hurries. As a graduate student last season, he was an All-ACC Honorable Mention for former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's team.
“It is unbelievable," Conley told New England Football Journal. "I actually grew up with the Patriots and my whole family did, so it really is like, not to be cliche. It’s a dream come true for sure, to be able to be a part of the Patriots. I’m just really excited to get it going and I’m excited to compete and get in there and work. I think Coach Vrabel and the whole staff has a really good thing going. I’m really excited for the future of the franchise.”
With his release, other tackles like Vederian Lowe and Marcus Bryant are in line to make the opening day roster. Conley is an ideal candidate for the practice squad; a fundamentally-sound prospect with room to grow along the offensive line.
Other offensive players that have gotten the axe from the Patriots today include Lindstom, running backs JaMycal Hasty and Terrell Jennings, wide receiver John Jiles, tight ends CJ Dippre and Gee Scott Jr, offensive guard Mehki Butler and offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs.
