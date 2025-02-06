Patriots Reveal Full 2025 Coaching Staff
The New England Patriots have officially ironed out Mike Vrabel's staff for the 2025 season.
After a flurry of interviews and hirings on both sides of the ball, the Patriots have flipped their staff upside-down to hopefully right the ship heading into their first year of the Vrabel era.
Here's the full list of the Patriots' new and improved coaching staff under Vrabel:
Offense
Offensive Coordinator: Josh McDaniels
Pass Game Coordinator/Tight Ends: Thomas Brown
Quarterbacks: Ashton Grant
Running Backs: Tony Dews
Wide Receivers: Todd Downing
Offensive Line: Doug Marrone
Assistant Offensive Line: Jason Houghtaling, Robert Kugler
Offensive Assistant: Riley Larkin, Chuckie Keeton
Defense
Defensive Coordinator: Terrell Williams
Interior Linebackers: Zak Kuhr
Safeties: Scott Booker
Cornerbacks: Justin Hamilton
Defensive Line: Clint McMillan
Outside Linebackers: Mike Smith
Senior Defensive Assistant: Ben McAdoo
Defensive Assistants: Vinny DePalma, Kevin Richardson, Milton Patterson
Special Teams
Special Teams Coordinator: Jeremy Springer
Special Teams Assistant: Tom Quinn
The Patriots' new staff includes multiple former head coaches with extensive league experience, such as Josh McDaniels, Doug Marrone, and Ben McAdoo, while also bringing in several of Vrabel's former coordinators and coaches from his time with the Tennessee Titans, most notably, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.
Coach Vrabel released a statement following the announcement of his new staff:
"The goal in filling out the 2025 Patriots coaching staff was to identify loyal, trustworthy coaches who are diverse in background, idea, experiences, and systems," Vrabel said. "We will be aligned in our vision to teach and develop our players with creativity, consistency and an attention to detail with the major goal of developing relationships that stretch beyond the field and meeting rooms."
"We are going to build a program that players, coaches and staff want to be a part of, protect and be proud of. There are so many great people in this building who help our players and the coaching staff on a daily bases. I am excited to work side by side with them to build this program."
