Patriots Add Rookie LT to Week 1 Injury Report
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With their 2025 regular season opener just three days away, the New England Patriots have made a pair of intriguing inclusions to their practice participation and injury report — one of which may be worthy of a second look.
The Pats and the Raiders are set to square off on Sunday, Sept. 7. at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in their 2025 NFL season-opener.
In addition to cornerback Christian Gonzalez (hamstring), Efton Chism III (knee) and Charles Woods (groin), Pats’ rookie left tackle Will Campbell was listed on Thursday’s report with an ankle injury. New England also categorized veteran defensive tackle Christian Barmore as a limited participant for non-injury related reasons.
While Barmore’s inclusion appears to be related to workload management, Campbell’s listing may understandably raise some eyebrows. Throughout training camp, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has had his share of ups and downs. At times, Campbell has looked quite proficient, especially in run blocking during team drills. However, he has also seen his share of difficulty when attempting to resist edge pressure.
Though the extent of Campbell’s injury is not currently known, the Patriots are undoubtedly hoping that their rookie left tackle is as close to full strength as possible against a formidable Raiders’ defensive line, led by edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce.
Just over one year removed from being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs, Barmore appears to be on track to play in Sunday’s season-opener — despite Thursday’s limited pitch count. Still, 2024 will be remembered for its grim reality. The 25-year-old missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason, before making his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games. By all accounts the Alabama product has been given the proverbial “green light” to return at full strength.
Gonzalez’s listing as a non participant all but assures an inactive status being assigned to him against Las Vegas. Despite his efforts to return to the field as quickly as possible, the second-team All-Pro remains sidelined. Albeit unconfirmed, his absence would allow the Pats to start Carlton Davis III and Alex Austin along the boundaries, with second-year corner D.J. James playing a reserve role on the perimeter.
Woods, who initially joined the Patriots after being claimed off waivers in the aftermath of final roster cuts last month, practiced at full capacity on Thursday due to a concussion, as well as a groin injury. The second-year cornerback is expected to add depth at the slot, as a complimentary option to team captain Marcus Jones.
After spending the better part of the summer as the feel-good-story of training camp and the preseason, Chism is expected to make his regular-season Patriots debut against the Raiders on Sunday. As he continues to deal with a knee injury, Chism was a full participant for the Patriots on Thursday. He did not play in the Patriots preseason finale against the New York Giants after catching 12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns through his first two preseason games.
