Patriots RBs Steal Show in Preseason Opener
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots receivers have garnered much of the preseason attention from fans and media alike, their impressive corps of running backs may be primed to become their offense’s most valuable position group.
The Patriots backs collectively rushed for 134 yards, while adding an eye-opening 187 kickoff-return yards in New England’s dominant 48-18 victory over the Washington Commanders on Friday evening at Gillette Stadium. In the process, the rushers may have put opposing defenses on notice to an improved, diverse and cooperative ground game.
“I think we do a good job of just feeding off one another’s energy,” rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson said from his postgame podium. “I know in practice, those guys motivate me. You don’t always come out of practice motivated, but seeing the other guys go and just competing with the other guys, it pushes me a lot, it helps me get going.”
Having joined the Patriots via pick 38 in the second round of April’s draft, Henderson’s spot on the team’s 53-man roster was hardly in question heading into Friday’s preseason opener. Still, the rookie wasted little time in showcasing his exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration. On the opening kickoff, Henderson exploded across the field, earning a 100-yard return for a touchdown.
Throuhgout training camp, Henderson has demonstrated his value as a blocker, as well as his big-play prowess when catching the ball out of the backfield. While Henderson should get his share of carries throughout the remainder of the postseason, his performance as a backfield receiver, as well as a return man against the Commanders has allowed him to become a strong complement to Stevenson.
“I feel like we all do things a little different,” Stevenson — New England’s current starter — told reporters following Friday’s preseason opener. “I think we all pick little things from each other’s games, so I think that is going to be great for everybody.”
Given the presence of veteran Henderson and Gibson, some have speculated whether Stevenson’s role could be reduced in the coming season. Still, the Oklahoma product led all Patriots runners with 36 yards on seven carries. When he is at his best, New England’s fourth-round draft selection in 2021 blends his physical, powerful running style with his vision and athleticism to make tacklers miss in short-yardage situational runs — while also utilizing the open field as an available target from both the backfield, as well as the line of scrimmage.
Yet, in 2024, Stevenson struggled — due both to injury and ball security. The 6’0” 227-pound back set career highs with seven fumbles — three of which were lost. As a result of his issues with protecting the football, Stevenson was demoted in early October by then-coach Jerod Mayo from his starting role. He finished the season having compiled 801 yards on 207 carries with seven touchdowns in 15 games.
In contrast, Gibson earned his own share of the spotlight by adding a 62-yard punt return, which set up a 2-yard scoring run by backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The five-year NFL veteran, has a multi-faceted skill set which should allow him to remain a comfortable fit with the Patriots, while distinguishing himself from his competition. Despite New England’s offensive struggles last season, Gibson was one of the team’s few bright spots. The 6’ 228-pound back logged 538 yards on 120 carries with one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 206 yards.
Lastly, and not to be forgotten, the Patriots also possess a pair of backs competing for perhaps a final, fourth spot on the roster. Undrafted rookie Lan Larison finished just one yard behind Stevenson for the team lead with 35 yards on seven carries. Larison also scored the Pats final touchdown of the night — a two-yard rush capping a nine-play, 65-yard drive. Veteran Terrell Jennings ran for 19 yards on six carries and an early fourth-quarter touchdown. Needless to say, the Pats appear to possess both the talent and the depth to make their running game a prominent factor in coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense.
Yet, in the final analysis, New England’s ground game will continue to find success by playing complementary football. Based on their performance on Friday night, the newest Pats phenom appears to have the right idea as the team marches toward the start of the regular season.
“I know it’s just one game so far,” Henderson said, “But, just seeing Rhamondre [Stevenson] start off, seeing Antonio [Gibson] getting in there, just feeding off that energy, I think we all do a good job of doing so.”
