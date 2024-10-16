Patriots Making Changes for Week 7
Nothing seems to be working for the New England Patriots right now. They have lost five games in a row to drop to 1-5, and they have barely even been competitive.
As a result, head coach Jerod Mayo has been in the crosshairs of both fans and the media, with some questioning many of his decisions throughout the year. There were even rumors of a mutiny within the Patriots' locker room.
With New England needing some sort of spark heading into its Week 7 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Mayo is now promising some big changes.
“There definitely will be changes in the starting lineup,” Mayo said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN. “Look, we got to put the best guys out there that give us the best chance to win.”
Mayo stopped short of specifying which positions would be altered, but it seems pretty clear that he is pretty aggravated with his team's performance in recent weeks.
The first-year coach is particularly fed up with penalties, as the Pats committed 21 of them over their last two contests.
“My message for the coaches and the players, really, we want our most dependable players out there that we can really count on," Mayo said. "If you’re going to pre-snap, post-snap penalties, we can’t live that way. It’s the personnel part of it – like a wake-up call.”
The Patriots were not expected to contend for much of anything this season, but they were at least expected to show progress. That has not happened.
Of course, it's refreshing that Drake Maye is now under center, and he definitely showed flashes of potential brilliance in his first start last weekend.
But it seems pretty clear that New England has a whole lot of work to do.
