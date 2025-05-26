Patriots CB Adds Surprising Regimen to Offseason Workouts
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez has long been heralded for his athleticism and fluid movement on a football field.
However, the Pats top defensive back is not cutting any corners, pun intended, when it comes to his offseason conditioning repertoire. In fact, one prominent Patriots insider recently reported that Gonzalez has made one surprising, yet effective, addition to his routine.
“Gonzalez, with two interceptions in last week's practice open to reporters, appeared to pick up where he left off after being named second-team All-Pro in 2024,” wrote ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Sunday. “One change he made this offseason was incorporating Pilates into his workout regimen.”
Developed in the early 20th century by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates, the physical fitness regimen which now bears his name is a mind-body exercise method that focuses on improving strength, flexibility, and core stability. It involves a series of exercises performed on the floor or using specialized equipment to promote optimal mobility throughout the body.
Based on his recent assessment, Gonzalez appears to be a Pilates advocate.
“Really hard, but I enjoy it," Gonzalez said. "It works a lot of muscles you never think you have in your body."
After being selected No. 17 overall by New England in 2023, the 6’1” 205-pound cornerback was off to a stellar start to his pro career — earning defensive rookie of the month honors for September. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short after jamming his shoulder in a tackle attempt. He ultimately suffered a torn shoulder labrum, for which he underwent offseason surgery to repair. Gonzalez’s injury history likely played a role in his choosing to incorporate Pilates into his conditioning program this season.
Despite his injury, Gonzalez returned to the field in 2024 determined to emerge as one of the league’s top defensive backs. He finished the season with 59 combined tackles (50 solo), 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a touchdown in 16 games and 16 starts. He received an overall grade of 76.0 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked at number 21 of 222 qualifying cornerbacks.
